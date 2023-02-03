Megan Sajdak is back from Stan's Fit For Your Feet. She is here to talk about the 17th annual share-a-pair shoe collection. They collect new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots as well as new socks. These shoes and socks go to local Milwaukee charities. Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Father Gene's Help Center and Repairers of the Breach. Stan's has collected over 300,000 shoes throughout the years. The donations will be accepted all month at all stores. For your donation you do get $10 off your next purchase. It's not to soon to shop for sandals!