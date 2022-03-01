Serving Women And Children In Milwaukee

WGirls Milwaukee will be holding their Spring Gala at Pabst Best Place! WGirls is a nation-wide non-profit organization with several chapters across the county. Through fundraising and volunteerism, the Milwaukee chapter provides support to local non-profits that focus on serving women and children in our community. The beneficiary of their May 6th “Havana Nights” Gala is Future Urban Leaders (FUL) – a Milwaukee based organization that strives to help urban youth grow and succeed through academic enrichment, leadership development, and more. Treasurer, Danielle Naida joins us to talk about the different activities at the event and how you can support WGirls and FUL if you are unable to attend.

To learn more about WGirls MKE go to wgirls.org/Milwaukee

To learn more about FUL go to futureurbanleaders.org