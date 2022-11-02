Serving Veterans and Their Families

Quentin Hatfield, executive director of Wisconsin Veterans Network, joins us to talk about serving veterans and veteran families all over Wisconsin to assist them in finding resources for various needs, from homelessness to employment. They work directly with active duty service members who are transitioning to civilian life to assist with finding housing, enrolling in VA benefits, finding employment, enrolling in school and other needs. For more information, please visit WisVetsNet.org
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 11:29:14-04
