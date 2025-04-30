Serving Up Creamy Pasta and Pet Love

Executive chef Brandon Nelson is back to showcase his signature banquet dishes that he makes at Thunder Bay Grille. The one being the most popular is the chicken piccata. Chef Brandon isn't just here to serve up a good meal, he's also here to announce Thunder Bay Grille's special event for pet owners.

Paws on the Patio is happening on Saturday May 17th from 12 pm to 2 pm. Thunder Bay Grille has partnered up with HAWS — Humane Animal Welfare Society for your chance to bring your fur babies and pals to Thunder Bay Grille's dog friendly patio and enjoy the day with other animal lovers.

For more information visit Thunder Bay Grille