Serving Those Who Served With Community Resources

More than 50 community resources will come together to support local veterans at the Racine County Veterans Stand-Down on Saturday, October 3, at Festival Hall in Racine. Sponsored by Tabak Law in partnership with Racine County Veterans Services and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, this free event connects veterans and their families with assistance for housing, food insecurity, mental health services, employment opportunities, VA benefits, and more. As a leading law firm focused on VA disability claims and appeals, Tabak Law is proud to support veteran-serving causes throughout Wisconsin. Attendees can visit Tabak Law's booth, learn about available resources, and take advantage of free VA disability case reviews. Admission and parking are both free.

Saturday, Oct 3 - 10 am - 2 pm. Festival Hall Racine 5-5th St., Racine, WI 53403

