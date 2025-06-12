Watch Now
Serving Those Who Served

Wisconsin Hero Outdoors
Serving Those Who Served
Posted

Tammy Sawyer, Development Director for W.H.O., and Ben Jarvis, recipient of the Inspiring Veteran of the Year Award, join to discuss their event "Serving Those Who Served". Local non-profit serving Veterans and first responders is coming out to support the organization at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc on June 21 at 9 am! The event is sponsored by Veterans America and ProVisor. The 6th Annual Charity Ride will feature live music, food trucks, prizes, and raffles for those in attendance!

For more information, visit: Wi Hero Outdoors

