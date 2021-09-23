Watch
September is Skincare Awareness Month

With Merle Norman
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 23, 2021
As we are near the end of summer and head into winter, it’s the perfect time to focus on our skincare routines. Even if it’s just taking five minutes for your skin in the morning and at night, that will make a drastic difference. Erin Bubolz from Merle Norman joins us today, and she’ll share some tips and tricks to revamp your skincare routine this fall.

You can find Erin at the Merle Norman studio in Brookfield. There are also locations in Oconomowoc, Hales Corners, and West Bend.

For more information, visit merlenorman.com.

