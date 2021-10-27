Watch
Sensory Toys Produced Locally

by Baby Jack
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 11:53:02-04

Today we are celebrating Women's Small Business month with Kelley Legler the owner of Baby Jack & Co. With the help of her children, Bailey and Jack, they design and manufacture children's sensory toys. These fun products have fabrics with an educational appeal using pictures made of shapes, letters and numbers and teaches kids about sports, cities and states. It
is a great developmental toy that can grow with a child and help evoke the five senses: touch, taste, smell, sound and sight.
Baby Jack is committed to give back to the Milwaukee community. For every purchase made on their website with code MILWAUKEE, you will get Free Shipping + they will donate to
Children's Hospital Wisconsin Herma Heart Center and Ronald McDonald House Southeastern WI.

