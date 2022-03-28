Senior Living

This year, Clement Manor a Faith Based Community celebrates 40 Years in our community. Kim Skoczynski and Tom Schultz shares with us that they are a place where seniors have access to all areas including independent living, memory care and skilled nursing. At Clement Manor has a community that includes a full daily calendar with socials, games, art, pet therapy, music therapy outings and other entertainment. The team is highly experienced and has a newly remodeled facility. The Clare Suites memory Care Unit with it's Moments Embrace program, an evidence based research driven approach to delivering exceptional memory care programs to residents.

Clement Manor will be hosting an Open House on Friday April 1st from noon to 2pm. If you sign a contract by May 1st, you get your first month's rent FREE.

For more information call 414-546-7000