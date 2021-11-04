Sell Your Cameras For Cash

Art's Camera Plus is having their biggest sale of the year! They are bringing back their Fall Expo event on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 where you can learn all about their latest gear from their main camera and lens representatives. Buyers from one of the largest used camera retailers in the country are also going to be at both Art's Greenfield and Waukesha store locations. You can sell your gear or, better yet, trade it for great, new gear because when you trade, they boost their offer by 10%! Art’s is offering bonuses of up to $200 on lots of the new gear when you trade something in – as long as it works!

