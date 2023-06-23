Self-heal with Stem Cells

Regenerative medicine is gaining world-wide recognition and are pointing to the lasting effects of using your own cells to heal you. Today we are joined by Dr. Deborah Manjoney Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa and Dr. Scott Stanwyck from Transformed Therapeutics. Dr. Stanwyck was recently invited to discuss his results using Mesenchymal Stem Cells, A.K.A. “Medicinal Signaling Cells” for arthritic joint problems. Dr. Stanwyck, and his partner Dr. Kevin Tadych, have been harvesting patient cells from their own fat, then extracting the cells from around the fat cells to be injected into joints to improve or eliminate pain and stiffness. For more information online, visit Transformed Therapeutics.