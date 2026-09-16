Self-Care Redefined

Amy Schmidt is a host, author, and the creator of The Right-Sized Life. September is Self-Care Awareness Month, Amy wants women to think differently about what self-care actually looks like. Amy shares 5 ways to redefine self-care.

1. BECOME THE CEO OF YOUR OWN HEALTH - Don't outsource the responsibility for knowing your own body.

2. CHANGE THE WAY YOU TALK TO YOURSELF - Your inner voice lives with you 24 hours a day. Make sure she's someone you'd want to have coffee with.

3. STOP TRYING TO BE THE WOMAN YOU WERE TEN YEARS AGO - We spend so much time asking, "How do I get back to who I was?"

I want women to ask: "Who am I now—and what does she need?

4. LEARN TO RECOVER WITHOUT GUILT - Rest isn't something you earn after you've exhausted yourself.

5. HAVE SOMETHING ON THE HORIZON - Self-care isn't only taking care of the woman you are today. It's giving her a reason to be excited about tomorrow.

Amy has more great topics on her podcast: The Right Sized Life With Amy Schmidt

Amy's book The Right-Sized Life will be published later this year.