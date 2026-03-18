Self-Care Isn't Selfish

People tend to think self care means taking an entire day off to relax in a spa, or doing something else extravagant to escape from it all. Because of this, many see self care as needing to be a larger commitment, but as new research has shown, small consistent habits are actually the most beneficial to our mental health.

Award winning speaker and author, Amy Schmidt, joins the show to share advice on making self care work. Her advice includes, setting reasonable expectations for progress, gradually implementing good habits, and understanding that what works for others may not work for you.

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