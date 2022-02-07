Self-Care Is A Mindset

Do you enjoy listening to podcasts? Do you listen to podcasts for inspiration or maybe self care tips? Founder and host of Learn from People Who Lived It, Mathew Blades joins us to talk about his new podcast where he interviews folks who suffered very difficult traumas, and yet found a way to healing. He talks about what he learned about self care throughout his mental health journey.

You may remember Mathew who worked for WKTI Radio some years back. He also used to fill-in on The Morning Blend

Mathew has free guided meditation on his podcast called CHILL OUT in 60 SECONDS.