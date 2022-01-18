Select The Perfect Diamond Engagement Ring

Finding the perfect engagement ring for your partner is no easy task considering there are so many different styles to choose from. Don't go at it alone! Robert Haak Diamonds is a retail diamond jewelry store that has been in Milwaukee for over 60 years and is known for it's huge diamond engagement ring selection. Store manager, Steven Miller and office manager, Kristin Rydzik join us to share the latest trends in engagement rings and what kind of engagement selection Robert Haak Diamonds has to offer.

You can get a free jewelry inspection and professional cleaning!

Stop in today to see the huge diamond engagement ring selection at the new Robert Haack Diamonds in Brookfield.

1460 W. Greenfield Ave

For more information, visit RobertHaakDiamonds.com or call 262 788-5300