Seize the Day at Summerfest with Dunkin' Donuts

Seize Summerfest with Dunkin’ where you can sample new iced coffee flavors, snap a selfie or two, and try your luck for some sweet Dunkin’ swag. Come to Summerfest in style and participate in the “If Looks Could Chill” contest. Dunkin' Donuts will be located near the Ferris Wheel during Summerfest. The best daily fashion finds at Summerfest could win some special Dunkin’ surprises! Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee samples will be free each weekend! Joining us today to talk more about Dunkin' Donuts at Summerfest is Sam Devermann, a Field Marketing Manager at Dunkin' Donuts.

For more information on Dunkin' Donuts and their Summerfest events please visit their website at www.dunkindonuts.com or give them a call at 414-224-7924.