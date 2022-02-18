Watch
See What Remodeling And Home Improvement Looks Like Today

at the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:48:05-05

We have the details on the state of the remodeling industry for 2022! Ann Rodrigues of DG Remodeling, a division of David & Goliath Builders, joins us to discuss what homeowners should know about remodeling and home improvement today in terms of lead times, materials, labor and more.

Come to the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done right! The show occurs February 18-20 at the Wisconsin Exposition Center, State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis).

Tickets for the Spring Home Improvement Show are $12; Adults 60+ are $10 at the door; children age 17 and younger, veterans and active-duty military personnel and front-line workers and medical personnel (with I.D.) are free.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit narimilwaukeehomeshow.com

