See the Immersive Nutcracker!

Ryan Jay joins Sarah Maio to talk about the Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle presented by the We Energies Foundation will premiere this holiday season in 12 cities across North America including Milwaukee at the Wisconsin Center from December 1 - 31. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive in partnership with Storywall Entertainment and presented by Paquin Entertainment Group and Wisconsin Center District, Immersive Nutcracker is an experiential retelling of a young girl’s magical Christmas Eve journey, all surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the website.