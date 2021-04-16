John Lusigan of Modern Woodmen of American and MWA Financial services joins us to talk retirement! John is passionate about helping people plan for short term and long term financial dreams and goals. To get in touch with John call him at 262-308-8209 or visit this website.
Securing Your Future For Retirement
Financial Fridays with Modern Woodmen of America
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 11:11:03-04
