Securing Essential Internet Services for Millions of Students

More than 9 million of America's 56 million school-age kids do not have access to reliable internet at home, widening the gap between millions of students and the opportunities education can offer. In order to combat that issue, T-Mobile created Project 10 Million.

T-Mobile will give every eligible family free wireless hotspots and 100 gigabytes of data per year for five years, plus access to at-cost laptops and tablets – all free to students. And, responding to COVID-19 and increased data needs, there are additional low cost plans available to schools. Today we hear from Dr. Kiesha Taylor Senior National Education Administrator about the project and its effects on education during the pandemic.

You can visit the T-Mobile website for more information about the program and eligibility at www.t-mobile.com/project10million