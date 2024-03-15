Erica Ruth Neubauer joins us to chat about her new book Secrets of a Scottish Isle. It is the latest book in her Jane Wunderly series of historical investigations. On an isolated isle off the western coast of Scotland, spirited American Jane Wunderly investigates a secret society where esoteric rituals blur the line between what’s real, what’s illusion, and what’s deadly. Meet Neubauer at Boswell Books on Tuesday, March 26th at 6:30. Guests are encouraged to register for the event byclicking here.