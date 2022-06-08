Second Hand Purrs is a 501c3, no-kill cat shelter helping rescued and surrendered cats/kittens find their forever homes. They are a small shelter run 100% by volunteers funded by donations and fundraisers.

Rhonda Kimmel, president and foster coordinator, and Roxanne Smith, wellness coordinator, join us to discuss reliable foster homes to allow them to help more cats/kittens. They have a fundraiser rummage sale from June 16-18 at the American Legion Post in Oak Creek. For more information please visit secondhandpurrs.org or contact them at secondhandpurrs@gmail.com.

