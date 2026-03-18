Seasonal Cooking Hacks: Fresh Juices & Turning Scraps into Garden Gold

Originally started as a personal means to rediscover her love for cooking , Cooking with Kelli, quickly evolved into an online space for sharing recipes and celebrating food.

Kelli Calkins, the woman behind it all, joins the show today to talk about cooking with whats in season, noting that seasonal produce is often fresher, more flavorful, and less expensive. She also shares that fresh juices are one great way to use seasonal produce, and the leftover pulp makes for a great base to start composting.

Follow Kelli on Instagram @cookingwithkelli