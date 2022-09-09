Fall 2022 is a season of complementary colors, textures and finishes that blend together to create a warm, harmonious look and feel. You are going to see a lot of jewel tones and mixes of texture in fall fashion, so your makeup wardrobe needs to accentuate the theme. This season’s color compact beautifully pairs complementary colors to take the guess work out of it for you! Renee Hitt from Merle Norman joins us to show eye shadows, blushes and lip glosses that will compliment your skin this fall season.

