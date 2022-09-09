Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Season of Complementary Colors

Merle Norman
Fall 2022 is a season of complementary colors, textures and finishes that blend together to create a warm, harmonious look and feel. You are going to see a lot of jewel tones and mixes of texture in fall fashion, so your makeup wardrobe needs to accentuate the theme. This season’s color compact beautifully pairs complementary colors to take the guess work out of it for you! Renee Hitt from Merle Norman joins us to show eye shadows, blushes and lip glosses that will compliment your skin this fall season. For more information, please visit https://www.merlenorman.com/homepage
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 11:35:45-04

Fall 2022 is a season of complementary colors, textures and finishes that blend together to create a warm, harmonious look and feel. You are going to see a lot of jewel tones and mixes of texture in fall fashion, so your makeup wardrobe needs to accentuate the theme. This season’s color compact beautifully pairs complementary colors to take the guess work out of it for you! Renee Hitt from Merle Norman joins us to show eye shadows, blushes and lip glosses that will compliment your skin this fall season.

For more information, please visit https://www.merlenorman.com/homepage

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes