Searching for a Wedding Officiant? Look No Further!

Are you in need of a wedding officiant? Enjoy a traveling officiant who knows how to make every ceremony feel personal. Joining us in the studio is Derek Dube, a licensed officiant who has married over 300 couples over his career. Dube talks about what he offers new couples, his other services for newlyweds and his booth at the Wonderful World of Weddings Bridal Show. Dube is also offering a free 2-hour Communication workshop for couples. This workshop usually is priced for $150 per couple but it is absolutely free for The Morning Blend audience. Please go to The Celebration Center - Brookfield Micro Wedding Venue for Greater Milwaukee to register for the free Communication Workshop.