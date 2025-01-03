Seal the Deal at Sugar Island Barn!

Brady and Evanna Robus are in the studio today to get people talking about barn weddings! They pride themselves on creating a unique atmosphere for their couples that can't be replicated. Learn more about what's included in their wedding packages and what's around their facility, so you can get started planning your dream wedding. We still have select 2025 availability, and we’re actively booking for 2026 and beyond. Call or email to schedule a showing, and definitely stop by booth 232 at the Wonderful World of Weddings Expo! For more information, visit Sugar Island Barn