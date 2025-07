Screamin' Sicilian Pepperoni Loaded Breadstix brings the party to life! It all starts with delicious breadstix, covered in a garlic butter sauce and loaded with whole milk mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, tons of premium pepperoni, and finished off with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, garlic, oregano, and basil. Pepperoni, garlic, cheese - YUP, these are sure to become a favorite!

