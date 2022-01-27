Watch
Science And Math Activities For Infants & Toddlers

Ryan Education Consulting
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 11:20:52-05

You’re never too young or too old to start experimenting with science! With a few ingredients parents likely already have in the kitchen and some virtual guidance from founder of Ryan Education Consulting, Dr. Stephanie Ryan, parents can transform their kitchens into mini science laboratories. She helps parents step through each activity and offers advice on the types of questions they can ask. Dr. Stephanie Ryan joins us today to share some of the toddler activities involving STEM that she teaches.

For more information, follow Dr. Stephanie Ryan on Instagram @letslearnaboutscience!

