School's Out and Summer Classes Are In

The Little Village Play Cafe
Abi Gilman, owner of The Little Village Play Cafe, chats with us about her newly launched summer classes. The cafe allows for parents to relax and get a nice cup of coffee while their kids get to play in a safe space. The Little Village Play Cafe will be offering a series of individual classes for infants to early-elementary aged children. The classes will be available all summer long. If you register this week and use the promo code "TMJ4" you will get $4 of each class! To learn more or register for classes head over to the website at the Little Village Play Cafe.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 12:05:58-04

