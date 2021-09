The stigma behind food insecurity is evident, and school communities are hoping to make a change. With the ongoing pandemic, there is even more pressure on schools to deliver daily nutrition to tens of millions of students. CEO of GENYOUth Alexis Glick is here this morning to discuss a recent survey about child hunger. Alexis will also share how we can help schools in Milwaukee feed local students.

For more information, visit GENYOUthNow.org.