Campaign Development Manager Jeff Blezien and Volunteer Stephanie van Wieringen from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society tell us about the organization's Scenic Shore Bike Tour. The Scenic Shore Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully-supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. As one of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore is the largest locally organized and supported event for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. With a goal of 1,200 riders raising over $2 million it continues to be one of the premier charity cycling events in the Midwest.

The society invites you to join fellow enthusiasts who will pedal 150-miles in support of a cure for blood cancer. The bike tour is set to take place Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, July 23. In order to make the event a success it needs nearly 400 volunteers! It isn’t too late to register to volunteer!

To learn more or to register visit the website at Scenicshore150.org.

