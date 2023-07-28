Actor and writer, Jonathan Gillard joins us today to discuss his recent book, Rough Magic: Scenes From an Actor's Life. Jonathan gives us insight to who he wrote this book for, his lifelong connection to Milwaukee, his 20 yeas at Milwaukee Rep, and what it's like to pursue a career in theatre. He started his career with a debut at Pick a Pack Children's Theatre on Oakland Avenue which has helped him call Milwaukee his home despite living in many places. To purchase Jonathan's book, visit Boswell Books or get it online at Amazon.com.