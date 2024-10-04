Scared of the Dentist? Fear No More!

It’s almost time for ghosts and goblins, tricks and treats. There are plenty of things to be scared of during “spooky season,” but going to the dentist doesn’t have to be one of them. Our guest - Dr. Ryan Dodge, owner of Dodge Dental Studio in Hartford and a member of the Wisconsin Dental Association - is here with some tips to overcome dental anxiety. He also has exciting news about a new program that can save you up to 55% on dental procedures with WDA dentists throughout the state.

For more information on the offer, visit Wisconsin Dental Association | American Dental Association (wda.org)

