Saying Good-Bye to Rock N' Roll Roots

For more than 3 decades, Steve Palec has shared stories, music and interviews on his Rock N' Roll roots show on WKLH. This Sunday he is signing off. He always prepared for hours for each show and never mailed it in! He stops by The Morning Blend to share some memories and stories!

Steve is also the author of "In Awe-Beatles, Baseball & Bourbon."

Tune in to Steve's last show at 9 am this Sunday on WKLH.