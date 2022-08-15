Say Goodbye To Foot and Ankle Pain

Are you suffering with foot and ankle pain? New You Health and Wellness is offering an advanced technology to decrease pain and swelling fast and accelerate healing. Physical Therapist Stacey Roberts and Kayla Pipho join us to discuss how to decrease that pain. They are offering a $99 introductory session that includes consultation and evaluation plus abbreviated treatment to make sure this treatment is right for you. To get your appointment scheduled or for more information, please visit newyouhealthandwellness.com or call 414-299-8121