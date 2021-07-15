Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Say Goodbye to Bugs This Summer

With the SC Johnson Pest Index
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:32:32-04

If you spend your days and nights at the beach, the park, or a backyard barbecue, you may need to protect yourself from common summer pests. There’s a new science-backed tool, the SC Johnson Pest Index, that can help! SC Johnson partnered with AccuWeather to create a first of its kind tool that tells users what bugs to expect based on weather in their area. Dr. Tom Mascari and television talk show host Tamron Hall are here to discuss how you can protect yourself and your family from bugs throughout the summer.

To find the SC Johnson pest index, go to AccuWeather.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019