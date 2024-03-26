Saving Our Songbirds: Three Easy Ways to Help

Our birds are in trouble. Nearly one-third of them have vanished from North America since 1970. The birds we love to see and hear have suffered the worst losses: warblers, finches, sparrows and blackbirds. The good news is we can all take easy actions at home to help save our songbirds and reverse the decline.

The SOS Save Our Songbirds action campaign launched a year ago at a statewide bird conference in Oshkosh to help jumpstart more people taking easy steps around home to help save our declining songbirds. SOS Coordinator Lisa Gaumnitz joins the show today to talk about how the campaign is a volunteer-based, donation based campaign and is an initiative of the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Partnership, a loose coalition of 180 groups committed to sustaining Wisconsin’s native birds.

With these partners, SOS provides informational booths and displays at events, conducts workshops, webinars and presentations to help share information and provide some supplies to help people take immediate action. We also work with the media to highlight bird conservation at home and key events for the future of birds: native plant sales, events promoting bird conservation, International Migratory Bird Day.

For more information on SOS and 2024 Native Plant Sales in Wisconsin, visit SOSSaveOurSongBirds.com.