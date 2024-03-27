Saving for Higher Education

Edvest 529 is the state of Wisconsin’s direct-sold 529 college savings plan. Edvest 529 is a tax-advantaged investment plan that helps families plan for future higher education expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, laptops and more. Contributions to an account may qualify for a 2023 Wisconsin state income tax deduction, as well as other tax benefits. Jessica Wetzel is the Financial Capability Director at Edvest. She joins the show today to talk about how Edvest 529 works and their triple tax benefits.

To learn more about the program and open up an account, visit Edvest.com!