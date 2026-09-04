Saved by a Stranger: Keith Tozer’s Mission to Share the Power of CPR

Former Milwaukee Wave coach Keith Tozer is sharing a remarkable story of survival and gratitude after a near-fatal cardiac arrest at Boston Logan International Airport last November. Tozer’s life was saved when medical student AnnMarie Marquis immediately performed CPR, giving him a second chance at life.

Now, nearly a year later, Tozer is using his experience to raise awareness about the importance of Hands-Only CPR and support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission. He’ll serve as the featured survivor at the 2026 Southeast Wisconsin Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, September 26, at Henry Maier Festival Park on the Summerfest Grounds. Attendees can learn CPR skills, celebrate survivors, and support heart health education, research, and prevention efforts throughout the community.