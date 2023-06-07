Save The Songbirds!

Did you know that scientists documented a staggering loss of nearly three billion breeding birds in North America since 1970? Researchers, land managers, and communities can work together to help save birds. Today, Julia Robson, Waukesha County Parks Conservation Biologist, share what Waukesha County Parks is doing to conserve birds and bird habitat and how you can help from your own home. You can help by using native plants in your yard. Dog woods, oak trees, and pale purple coneflowers to name a few. If you have a cat, keep it inside. Cats are estimated to kill more than 2.6 billion birds annually in the U.S. and Canada. This is the #1 human-caused reason for the loss of birds, aside from habitat loss. For more information visit their website.

