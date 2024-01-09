Save Money on Traveling

With an estimated 115 million Americans traveling during the holidays, it would make sense that prices are much higher around this time of year. Many people find it necessary to get creative when paying for travel, and Richard Hunt, Chairman of the Electronic Payment Coalition, is sharing some tips on traveling without breaking the bank.

Utilizing free price tracking sites can save you hundreds of dollars, and a loyalty program and credit card rewards can cut prices even more! There are many options for getting around expenses, so don't feel you have to miss out of a fun trip due to inflation!

