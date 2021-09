For many Seniors, receiving your annual “notice of change” can be a confusing topic. FHK Insurance has tips and tricks that will help you save lots of money next year. Joining us this morning to share some advice is Vice President JJ Kravit and Senior Advisor Kris Fiul.

If you’re interested in meeting with FHK Insurance Agency, call 414-228-7555 or visit FHKInsurance.com.