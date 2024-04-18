Free Sandwiches for the Sandwich Generation!: The Changing landscape of Aging in Place. Ruth Busalacchi is the President/Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare.

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

With 10,00 members of the baby boomer generation turning 65 every day chances are high they may need some form of long term care. 93% of Adults over 55 have the goal of aging in place or "at home." It is important that the sandwich generation take inventory of their parents needs, be proactive and communicate with all those involved. Ruth says it is a good idea to start investigating options before something happens.

Call the office and request a copy of the Sandwich Generation/Caregiver Guide. Or, schedule a Free Home Resource Assessment. You will receive a Gift Card for a free “Subway Sandwich.”

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 for Milwaukee and Waukesha County and 262 235-0640 for Walworth County