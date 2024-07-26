Salt Spot Grand Opening

The Salt Spot is a family-owned business located in the heart of downtown Oconomowoc. Morning Blend correspondent Andrea Boehlke joins Founder Ashleigh Nowakowski on location for the grand opening of a new Salt Spot location in Brookfield! The Salt Spot offers salt therapy, red light therapy and infrared sauna services that aid in better breathing, healthier skin, sounder sleep, improved physical fitness, endurance and overall wellness. All services are safe for children, seniors and everyone in between.

Experience the benefits of dry salt therapy and temperature therapy today! You can book online now for the new Salt Spot location by downloading the app from their website:thesaltspotllc.com. They also have some grand opening specials like $20 sessions and a free plunge with sauna from August 1st to August 7th. You can also enter to win a $25 gift card!

The new location in Brookfield is located at 17000 W Capitol Dr.