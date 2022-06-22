Allie Christman is with The Wisconsin Humane Society to share safety tips for your pet in the garden. She'll also talk about summertime plants in Wisconsin we should be cautious of with our pets and signs that a pet may have ingested something poisonous. Dogs who have consumed a poisonous plant will display signs such as nervousness, muscle tremors, excessive sweating, seizures, weakness, breathing complications, increased heart rate, stomach upset, vomiting, diarrhea and coma. It's important to know how to protect your pet and Allie will share more information. Click HERE for more information.

