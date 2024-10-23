Watch Now
Safety Shouldn't be Scary! Keep Your Animals Safe This Halloween

Wisconsin Humane Society
It’s easy to get caught up in all the fun and festivities of Halloween and forget about what’s best for your companion animals. If you’re participating in Halloween festivities, there are a couple things to remember to keep your animals safe:
Chocolate & candy consumption
Dressing your pet in a costume
Pets frightened of costumes on humans, noises, lights, etc.
During Trick or Treat

Learn with us as WHS walks us through how to keep things not-so-scary for your animals this Halloween.

