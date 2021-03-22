Menu

Safe Driving Tips for the Season of Heavier Traffic

With Anne Scallon from Before the Wheel
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:21:39-04

A lot of people have been getting restless at home and are ready to hit the road once the weather is nicer. That means there will be more cars on the road, and more chances for dangerous driving. So, how do we manage the driving experience with more people back on the road and the emotional exhilaration for us and our teen drivers of finally getting out and experiencing some warmer weather?

Anne Scallon, from Before the Wheel is here to take us back to basics for re-entry for warmer weather and more vehicles on the road.

For more safe driving tips visit beforethewheel.com.

