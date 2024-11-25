SAD -- Seasonal Affective Disorder

Kelly Kitley, licensed social worker and author, joins us today to talk about seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to the latest data, seasonal affective disorder, or seasonal depression, affects around 11 million people in the US each year and 25 million more may have a milder form called the winter blues. Kitley talks us though what SAD might look like for some, what SAD is, treatment options, and how to support someone who might be experiencing SAD. Don't shame someone for feeling down or minimize these feelings as just a “funk.” Check in on one another! For more information on seasonal affective disorder, visit Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic