Ryan Jay's Latest Reviews + A Special TeslaCon Ticket Giveaway

This week, Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay brings his latest movie and TV reviews, and welcoming special guest Jacob Becker, the 11-year-old actor set to portray Ojo in the upcoming TeslaCon production. Ryan and Jacob will share what audiences can expect from the popular steampunk convention, discuss Jacob’s excitement for the role, and give viewers a chance to win free TeslaCon tickets.

TeslaCon takes place November 12-15 in Madison. For more information and to enter the giveaway, visit Movie Reviews | Ryan Jay Reviews –.

