Ryan Jay's Halloween Movie Awards!

It's the perfect Halloween for a movie night, and Ryan Jay has the list for you with this year's Halloween Movie Awards!

1. Funniest Halloween Movie: Totally Killer / Prime Video

2. Best Halloween Costumes Movie: The Wizard of Oz / Warner Bros.

3. Goriest Halloween Movie: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) / New Line Cinema

4. Best Halloween Family Film: Hocus Pocus / Disney

5. Best Halloween Witch Movie: Practical Magic / Warner Bros.

6. Scariest Halloween Movie: The Conjuring 2 / New Line Cinema

7. Best Halloween Musical: The Nightmare Before Christmas / Disney

8. Best Halloween Movie: The Exorcist / Warner Bros