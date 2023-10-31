Ryan Jay's Halloween Movie Awards!

It's the perfect Halloween for a movie night, and Ryan Jay has the list for you with this year's Halloween Movie Awards!
1. Funniest Halloween Movie: Totally Killer / Prime Video
2. Best Halloween Costumes Movie: The Wizard of Oz / Warner Bros.
3. Goriest Halloween Movie: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) / New Line Cinema
4. Best Halloween Family Film: Hocus Pocus / Disney
5. Best Halloween Witch Movie: Practical Magic / Warner Bros.
6. Scariest Halloween Movie: The Conjuring 2 / New Line Cinema
7. Best Halloween Musical: The Nightmare Before Christmas / Disney
8. Best Halloween Movie: The Exorcist / Warner Bros